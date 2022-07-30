WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

956 PM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dallam

and eastern Hartley Counties through 1100 PM CDT...

At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles west of Hartley, or 16 miles southwest of Dalhart, moving east

at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Dalhart, Hartley and Channing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3626 10216 3563 10216 3563 10224 3576 10276

3594 10279

TIME...MOT...LOC 0256Z 261DEG 18KT 3587 10268

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

