Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following counties, Potter and Randall.

* WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 307 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Bushland, Palo Duro Canyon, Umbarger, Buffalo Lake and Timbercreek Canyon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.