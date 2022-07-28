WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Amarillo TX 721 PM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of the western Texas Panhandle along highway 54 near Romero, including the following counties, Hartley and Oldham. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Romero. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather