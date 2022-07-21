WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

423 PM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carson

County through 500 PM CDT...

At 423 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Groom, or 12 miles east of Panhandle, moving

southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Panhandle, White Deer and Groom.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3535 10141 3545 10117 3545 10109 3518 10109

3518 10128

TIME...MOT...LOC 2123Z 324DEG 7KT 3530 10117

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

