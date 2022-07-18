WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, high temperatures up to 107 degrees are expected today. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 114 degrees are possible Tuesday. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to 112 degrees are possible Tuesday. * WHERE...The eastern two thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle as well as the eastern half of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather