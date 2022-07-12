WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

120 AM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...In the Texas Panhandle, eastern Dallam County and north

central Hartley County, including the City of Dalhart.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 120 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Dalhart and Ware.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

