WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

500 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...EASTERN HANSFORD AND

NORTHERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES...

At 500 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of

Perryton, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Perryton, Spearman, Waka, Bryans Corner and Farnsworth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather