WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 344 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON...SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN AND NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES... At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morse, or 21 miles southwest of Spearman, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include... Pringle and Morse. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.