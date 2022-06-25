WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 409 PM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Deaf Smith County through 445 PM CDT... At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Bellview, or 21 miles northwest of Friona, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Glenrio. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3518 10304 3518 10297 3475 10282 3475 10304 TIME...MOT...LOC 2109Z 154DEG 9KT 3485 10299 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather