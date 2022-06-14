WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

232 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures around 105 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

_____

