WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 717 PM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HANSFORD AND NORTHERN SHERMAN COUNTIES... At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Goodwell to 12 miles south of Texhoma to 12 miles southeast of Stratford, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Texhoma. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather