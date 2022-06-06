WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 6, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

758 PM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CIMARRON AND NORTHWESTERN DALLAM COUNTIES...

At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of

Ware, or 22 miles north of Dalhart, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will

be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows,

and vehicles.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south

central Cimarron and northwestern Dallam Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

