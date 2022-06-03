WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

747 PM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Cimarron, western Sherman and eastern Dallam Counties through 815 PM

CDT...

At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Conlen, or 11 miles northeast of Dalhart, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Stratford, Griggs and Conlen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.

LAT...LON 3670 10222 3651 10203 3650 10203 3650 10202

3624 10177 3605 10216 3606 10249 3635 10271

TIME...MOT...LOC 0047Z 245DEG 41KT 3619 10239

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM

CDT/715 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTH CENTRAL EDDY AND NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON

COUNTIES...

At 747 PM CDT/647 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles

west of Red Bluff Reservoir, or 30 miles south of Carlsbad, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Malaga.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN DALLAM AND HARTLEY

COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.

the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTH CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN

CULBERSON COUNTIES...

At 748 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of

Toyah, moving southeast at 5 mph.

Balmorhea and Saragosa.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 between mile markers 181 and 210.

Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 16.

