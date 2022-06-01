WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 730 AM CDT.

* At 634 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

New Mobeetie, or 9 miles south of Miami, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Briscoe, Wheeler, Allison, New Mobeetie, Codman and Mobeetie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

