WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

919 PM CDT Wed May 18 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Beaver,

Texas, Cimarron, northwestern Sherman and northern Dallam Counties

through 945 PM CDT...

At 919 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles north of Hough to 5 miles east of

Clayton. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Guymon, Boise City, Hooker, Goodwell, Texhoma, Tyrone, Texline,

Optima, Keyes, Kenton, Wheeless, Black Mesa Park, Hough, Felt, Adams,

Griggs, Floris, Eva, Baker and Turpin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.

LAT...LON 3700 10056 3680 10065 3618 10304 3700 10300

TIME...MOT...LOC 0219Z 304DEG 26KT 3696 10157 3646 10308

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

