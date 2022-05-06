WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

235 PM CDT Fri May 6 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY

FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN TWO

THIRDS OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. This replaces the Fire

Weather Watch previously in effect for Saturday. A subsequent

Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Sunday. This Fire Weather

Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity is in effect from

Sunday morning through late Sunday night.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas...

Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...

Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall...

Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...For Saturday's Red Flag Warning, southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For Sunday's Fire Weather Watch,

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...For Saturday's Red Flag Warning, as low as 4

percent. For Sunday's Fire Weather Watch, as low as 5 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...For Saturday's Red Flag Warning, 4 to 7.

For Sunday's Fire Weather Watch, 4 to 7.

* Timing...For Saturday's Red Flag Warning, 10 AM CDT until 10 PM

CDT. For Sunday's Fire Weather Watch, 10 AM CDT until midnight

Sunday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Beaver. In Texas...Ochiltree...

Lipscomb...Roberts...Hemphill and Wheeler.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7.

* Timing...Sunday 10 AM CDT until midnight Sunday night.

