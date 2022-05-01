WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1027 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARSON COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Brown County in west central Texas...

Southeastern Coleman County in west central Texas...

Northeastern McCulloch County in west central Texas...

Northwestern San Saba County in west central Texas...

* Until 1115 PM CDT.

* At 1027 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brookesmith,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Brookesmith around 1030 PM CDT.

Elm Grove around 1040 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Whon,

Spring Creek, Milburn, Locker and Indian Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARSON COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are

still possible with this thunderstorm.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARSON AND

SOUTHWESTERN GRAY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

