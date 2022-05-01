WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

912 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Armstrong, northern Randall, western Carson and eastern Potter

Counties through 1000 PM CDT...

At 912 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles north of Amarillo, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Washburn,

Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3498 10200 3510 10206 3538 10201 3561 10169

3554 10146 3508 10140

TIME...MOT...LOC 0212Z 238DEG 40KT 3535 10183

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 914 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Four Way, or

12 miles south of Dumas, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...

Fritch, Masterson, Four Way and Lake Meredith.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN HASKELL...JONES AND NORTHEASTERN FISHER COUNTIES...

At 915 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mccaulley,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Neinda around 935 PM CDT.

Anson around 1000 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Funston,

Truby, Hitson, Tuxedo and The Intersection Of Us-

180 And Ranch Road 126.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central

Texas.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OLDHAM...

NORTHWESTERN POTTER AND SOUTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOORE COUNTY...

At 915 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Four

Way, or 15 miles southwest of Dumas, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Four Way and Masterson.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

