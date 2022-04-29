WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 29, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

758 PM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

North winds will continue at around 30 mph with higher gusts through

about 10 pm, but winds have decreased below advisory criteria.

...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

about 10 pm, but winds have decreased below warning criteria.

