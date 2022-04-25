WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

455 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...The northern and western Panhandles.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated areas may manage to touch freezing,

but is not expected to last more than an hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

