WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1239 PM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph.

* WHERE...Most of the Texas Panhandle.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

