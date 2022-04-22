WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 421 PM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Cimarron, Dallam and northeastern Hartley Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Ware to 7 miles north of Dalhart to 8 miles west of Hartley. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Dalhart, Hartley, Griggs, Felt and Conlen. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. LAT...LON 3660 10281 3663 10212 3664 10211 3650 10212 3650 10216 3586 10216 3584 10267 3610 10263 TIME...MOT...LOC 2120Z 213DEG 50KT 3637 10256 3616 10251 3590 10255 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BAILEY BRISCOE CARSON CASTRO COCHRAN CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH DONLEY FLOYD GARZA GRAY HALE HANSFORD HARTLEY HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOORE OCHILTREE OLDHAM PARMER POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN SWISHER TERRY YOAKUM _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather