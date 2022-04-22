WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

508 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM CDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south winds to around 40 mph with gusts of 60 to

70 mph are expected.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In

Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Ochiltree and Sherman

Counties.

* WHEN...From Noon today to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM CDT

* WHAT...Sustained south winds of 35 to 39 mph with gusts up to 55

mph are expected.

* WHERE...Much of the Texas Panhandle.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather