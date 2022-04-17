WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 309 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather