WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

238 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds near 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Hemphill, Roberts and Wheeler Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Gray, Hutchinson,

Moore and Sherman Counties.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds near 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Collingsworth County.

* WHAT...Northwest winds near 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver and Texas Counties. In Texas,

Hansford, Lipscomb and Ochiltree Counties.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

EXTREME SOUTHERN PANHANDLE...THE EASTERN SOUTH PLAINS...AND MOST

OF THE ROLLING PLAINS...

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT

this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Wind...Northwest at 20 to 25 mph at the 20 foot level.

* Humidity...As low as 7 to 10 percent.

* Fuels...Critically dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create

rapid wildfire growth.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has cancelled the Fire

Weather Watch.

Despite low to very low relative humidity today, wind speeds are

expected to remain below critical values for much of the day.

However, elevated fire weather conditions are still likely to

develop.

