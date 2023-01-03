Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 6 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 324 AM CST TUE JAN 03 2023 TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE PANOLA SHELBY ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Trinity, southeastern Grimes, eastern Washington, northwestern Montgomery, northwestern San Jacinto, central Houston, northeastern Waller, northwestern Polk and Walker Counties through 415 AM CST... At 326 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Kennard to near Riverside to 7 miles west of Todd Mission. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Conroe, Huntsville, Willis, Pinehurst, Apple Springs, The Woodlands, Trinity, Panorama Village, Onalaska, Magnolia, Cut And Shoot, Groveton, New Waverly, Point Blank, Lovelady, Montgomery, Riverside, Kennard, Todd Mission and Sebastopol. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3152 9510 3149 9511 3147 9510 3144 9501 3142 9500 3138 9495 3134 9496 3133 9490 3130 9489 3128 9488 3126 9490 3123 9486 3115 9486 3114 9484 3090 9493 3020 9547 3023 9611 3085 9561 3153 9529 3155 9515 TIME...MOT...LOC 0926Z 267DEG 24KT 3148 9520 3086 9549 3030 9595 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather