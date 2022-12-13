Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 583

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

653 PM CST TUE DEC 13 2022

TORNADO WATCH 583 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA JASPER NACOGDOCHES

NEWTON POLK SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY TRINITY

TYLER

The National Weather Service has cancelled Tornado Watch 583 for

the following areas

In Texas this cancels 2 counties

In southeast Texas

Polk Trinity

This includes the cities of Corrigan, Groveton, Livingston,

and Trinity.

NEWTON SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE

SHELBY TYLER

