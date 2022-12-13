Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 581 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 943 AM CST TUE DEC 13 2022 TORNADO WATCH 581 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLLIN DALLAS DENTON ELLIS FANNIN GRAYSON HUNT JOHNSON KAUFMAN ROCKWALL TARRANT ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CST FOR EASTERN DALLAS COUNTY... At 947 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Balch Springs, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett, Desoto, Lancaster, Balch Springs, Seagoville, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Sunnyvale, Wilmer, Ferris, Combine, Sand Branch, White Rock Lake and Lake Ray Hubbard. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central Texas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather