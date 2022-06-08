Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 331 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1113 AM CDT WED JUN 08 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 331 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY WICHITA ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Grayson County through 1130 AM CDT... At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Denison, moving southeast at 95 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sherman, Denison, Pottsboro, Whitewright, Bells, Savoy, Knollwood, Eisenhower State Park, southern Lake Texoma, Southmayd, Sadler and Luella. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for north central Texas. LAT...LON 3389 9663 3389 9658 3385 9663 3382 9658 3382 9653 3377 9650 3378 9643 3373 9638 3351 9638 3371 9694 3391 9694 3392 9690 3387 9689 3385 9686 3385 9684 3387 9683 3387 9680 3382 9675 3384 9669 3392 9666 TIME...MOT...LOC 1614Z 297DEG 81KT 3376 9660 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather