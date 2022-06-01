Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 302 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 713 PM CDT WED JUN 01 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southwestern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Claytonville, or 11 miles west of Silverton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Silverton. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather