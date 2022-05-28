Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 282 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 643 PM CDT SAT MAY 28 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 282 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAYLOR CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DICKENS DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HASKELL HEMPHILL KENT KING KNOX MOTLEY STONEWALL THROCKMORTON WHEELER WILBARGER ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JACKSON... NORTHWESTERN WILBARGER AND EAST CENTRAL HARDEMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jackson, northwestern Tillman and northwestern Wilbarger Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles south of Elmer, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tipton, Manitou, Elmer, Headrick, Humphreys, Odell and Hess. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3469 9910 3467 9909 3464 9910 3464 9906 3446 9894 3432 9945 3437 9948 3439 9947 3440 9949 3442 9950 TIME...MOT...LOC 2344Z 239DEG 29KT 3441 9938 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather