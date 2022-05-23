Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 265

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

513 PM CDT MON MAY 23 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 265 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BAILEY CASTRO COCHRAN

DALLAM DEAF SMITH HALE

HARTLEY HOCKLEY LAMB

LUBBOCK MOORE OLDHAM

PARMER POTTER RANDALL

SHERMAN SWISHER TERRY

YOAKUM

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Hamilton County through 545 PM CDT...

At 513 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Evant, or 16 miles southwest of Hamilton, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Evant.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3170 9831 3157 9798 3142 9826 3150 9834

3154 9836

TIME...MOT...LOC 2213Z 205DEG 10KT 3151 9828

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE AND

NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN AND SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM COUNTIES...

At 514 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of

Conlen, or 15 miles east of Dalhart, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Conlen.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern San Saba

County through 600 PM CDT...

At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Chappel, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

San Saba, Bend and Chappel.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3097 9860 3105 9878 3136 9867 3135 9864

3131 9864 3133 9862 3131 9863 3131 9859

3127 9863 3125 9860 3127 9859 3126 9858

3120 9857 3116 9850 3112 9855 3109 9853

3112 9848

TIME...MOT...LOC 2215Z 207DEG 24KT 3108 9865

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Karnes,

east central Atascosa and southwestern Wilson Counties through 600 PM

CDT...

At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Falls City to 9 miles

north of Campbellton. Movement was north at 15 mph.

Floresville, Poth and Deweesville.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2909 9801 2883 9813 2889 9839 2916 9837

TIME...MOT...LOC 2215Z 193DEG 13KT 2887 9819 2888 9829

