Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 165

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

653 PM CDT SAT APR 30 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA CASS CHEROKEE

GREGG HARRISON MARION

NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH

UPSHUR

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL EDWARDS AND NORTHWESTERN REAL COUNTIES...

At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vance, or 17

miles west of Leakey, moving northeast at 15 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR VANCE.

HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

Vance, Barksdale and Prade Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Turnertown,

or 9 miles west of Henderson, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Henderson, Overton, New London, Turnertown, Joinerville, Oak Hill

and Brachfield.

