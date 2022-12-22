TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 21, 2022 _____ 163 FPUS54 KSHV 220938 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 TXZ096-222115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of freezing rain with possible rain showers and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling to around 16 this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ108>111-222115- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling to around 19 this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ112-222115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 8 below. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ126-138-222115- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ124-125-222115- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 20 this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ136-137-222115- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 11. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ149-222115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 12. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ150-222115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 12. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ151-222115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ153-222115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ152-222115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 11. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ165-222115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 13. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ166-167-222115- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 338 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows around 13. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ 19 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather