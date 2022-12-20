TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 19, 2022

539 FPUS54 KSHV 200950

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

TXZ096-201715-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain.

A slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ108-201715-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain,

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ109-201715-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ111-201715-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ110-201715-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ112-201715-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ126-201715-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs around

50. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ125-201715-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ124-201715-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with highs in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ136-201715-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs around

50. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ137-201715-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ138-201715-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with highs in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ151-201715-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with highs in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ150-201715-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ149-201715-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ165-201715-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy, cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ152-201715-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy, cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ153-201715-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ166-201715-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ167-201715-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

350 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy, cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

