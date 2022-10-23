TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

TXZ096-240000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ108-240000-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ109>111-240000-

Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,

Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ112-240000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ124-240000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ125-240000-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ136-240000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ137-240000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ126-138-240000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ151-240000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ150-240000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ149-240000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ153-240000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ152-240000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ165-240000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ166-167-240000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

302 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

