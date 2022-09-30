TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022 _____ 551 FPUS54 KSHV 300720 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 TXZ096-302115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ108>111-302115- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ112-126-302115- Cass-Marion- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ124-125-302115- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ136-137-302115- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ138-151-302115- Harrison-Panola- Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ149-150-302115- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ152-165-302115- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ153-166-167-302115- Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ LAZ017-018-302115- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. $$ LAZ010-011-302115- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. $$ LAZ001-002-302115- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ LAZ003-004-302115- Webster-Claiborne- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, and Haynesville 220 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather