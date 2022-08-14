TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022

829 FPUS54 KSHV 140757

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

TXZ096-150000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ108>111-150000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ112-150000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-150000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ125-150000-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ136-150000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ137-150000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ126-138-150000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

around 70. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ151-150000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ150-150000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ149-150000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ153-150000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ152-150000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ165-150000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ166-167-150000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

LAZ017-018-150000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

LAZ010-011-150000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

LAZ001-002-150000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

257 AM CDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

