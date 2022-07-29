TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

808 FPUS54 KSHV 290809

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

TXZ096-292130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ108>111-292130-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ124-136-292130-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ125-137-292130-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ126-138-292130-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ151-153-292130-

Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Carthage and Center

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ150-292130-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ152-292130-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ149-292130-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ166-167-292130-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ165-292130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 99. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 99. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

LAZ001-002-292130-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-292130-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

104 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

LAZ005-006-292130-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

up to 104 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

LAZ013-014-292130-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

LAZ010-011-292130-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

309 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

04

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather