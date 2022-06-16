TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

129 FPUS54 KSHV 160754

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

TXZ096-162115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-162115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ124-136-162115-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ125-137-162115-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ126-138-162115-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-162115-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ149-152-162115-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ166-167-162115-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ165-162115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

LAZ001-002-010-162115-

Caddo-Bossier-De Soto-

Including the cities of Shreveport, Bossier City, Mansfield,

Stonewall, and Logansport

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY IS IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-162115-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

LAZ006-014-162115-

Union-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Farmerville, Bernice, and Monroe

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY IS IN EFFECT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

LAZ005-013-162115-

Lincoln-Jackson-

Including the cities of Ruston and Jonesboro

254 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

