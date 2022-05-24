TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

826 FPUS54 KSHV 240819

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

TXZ096-242115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy,

hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy and windy, hot with highs around

90.

$$

TXZ108>111-242115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy and windy, hot with highs around

90.

$$

TXZ112-242115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-242115-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy, warmer with

highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ137-242115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy, warmer with

highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ125-242115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-242115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ136-242115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-242115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy with highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ150-242115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy with highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ151-242115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Windy, warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-242115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-242115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ165-242115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-242115-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

319 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

90. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

19

