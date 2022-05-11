TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ 126 FPUS54 KSHV 110825 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 TXZ096-112115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ108-112115- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ109-112115- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ111-112115- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ110-112115- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ112-112115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ126-112115- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ125-112115- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ124-112115- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ136-112115- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ137-112115- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ138-112115- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ151-112115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ150-112115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ149-112115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ165-112115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ152-112115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ153-112115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ166-112115- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ167-112115- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ001-002-112115- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. 