TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

_____

126 FPUS54 KSHV 110825

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

TXZ096-112115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108-112115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ109-112115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ111-112115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ110-112115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ112-112115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-112115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-112115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ124-112115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-112115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-112115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ138-112115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-112115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-112115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-112115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-112115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ152-112115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-112115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ166-112115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ167-112115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-112115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

325 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

09

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather