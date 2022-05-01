TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 30, 2022

_____

633 FPUS54 KSHV 010614

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

TXZ096-020615-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Windy and

more humid with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy.

$$

TXZ108-020615-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy.

$$

TXZ109-020615-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy.

$$

TXZ111-020615-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

TXZ110-020615-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

TXZ112-020615-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

TXZ126-020615-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

TXZ125-020615-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

TXZ124-020615-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy.

$$

TXZ136-020615-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy.

$$

TXZ137-020615-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

TXZ138-020615-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

TXZ151-020615-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

TXZ150-020615-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

TXZ149-020615-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

TXZ165-020615-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-020615-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-020615-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

TXZ166-020615-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ167-020615-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-020615-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

114 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny.

$$

_____

