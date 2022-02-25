TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022 _____ 328 FPUS54 KSHV 250942 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 TXZ096-260315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ108-260315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ109-260315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ111-260315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ110-260315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ112-260315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ126-260315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle just after midnight. Chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ125-260315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle just after midnight. Chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ124-260315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ136-260315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle just after midnight. Chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ137-260315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle just after midnight. Chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ138-260315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle just after midnight. Chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ151-260315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle just after midnight. Chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ150-260315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle just after midnight. Chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ149-260315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle just after midnight. Chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ165-260315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ152-260315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle just after midnight. Chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ153-260315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle just after midnight. Chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ166-260315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ167-260315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ LAZ001-002-260315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 342 AM CST Fri Feb 25 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle just after midnight. Chance of light rain and drizzle well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of light rain and drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ 20 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather