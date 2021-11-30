TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021 _____ 771 FPUS54 KSHV 300810 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 TXZ096-010315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ108-010315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ109-010315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ111-010315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ110-010315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ112-010315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ126-010315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ125-010315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ124-010315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ136-010315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ137-010315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ138-010315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ151-010315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ150-010315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ149-010315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ165-010315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ152-010315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ153-010315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ166-010315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ167-010315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog well after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ LAZ001-002-010315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 210 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$