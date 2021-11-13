TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

232 AM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

