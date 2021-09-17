TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy just

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms well after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid

evening through the early morning. Mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms well after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

325 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

