TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021

749 FPUS54 KSHV 140830

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

TXZ096-150315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ108>111-150315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ112-126-150315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ124-125-150315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ136-137-150315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ138-151-150315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ149-150-150315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ152-165-150315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy,

windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ153-166-167-150315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy,

windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ017-018-150315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy,

windy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ010-011-150315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

LAZ001-002-150315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

LAZ003-004-150315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

330 AM CDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

