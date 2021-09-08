TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

242 AM CDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

