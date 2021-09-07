TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021

_____

280 FPUS54 KSHV 070728

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

TXZ096-080315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108-080315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ109-080315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ111-080315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ110-080315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-080315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-080315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-080315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-080315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-080315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-080315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ138-080315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ151-080315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ150-080315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-080315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ165-080315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ152-080315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-080315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-080315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ167-080315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

228 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

